Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Raised to $135.00 at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VC. StockNews.com started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.67.

VC stock opened at $142.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,797 shares of company stock worth $5,407,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Visteon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Visteon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

