W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $738.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GWW opened at $711.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $742.92 and a 200 day moving average of $690.79. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

