Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WBD. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.38.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $196,222,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at $125,599,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $147,400,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after buying an additional 6,850,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

