Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Buys 17,405 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,154. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

