Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of META stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.64. 13,966,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,501,383. The stock has a market cap of $776.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,155,305. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

