Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 198 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores makes up about 0.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, July 14th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CASY traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.61. 198,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,131. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.22 and a 12 month high of $257.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

