Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $562.96. 1,043,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $539.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The company has a market capitalization of $249.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

