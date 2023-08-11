WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Raised to C$8.25 at Pi Financial

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WELL. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.43.

Shares of WELL stock traded down C$0.27 on Friday, reaching C$4.33. 1,568,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,906. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.56 and a 1 year high of C$5.94.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

