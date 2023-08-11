WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Raised to C$8.25 at Pi Financial

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WELL. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.43.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
