Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,046. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.07.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

