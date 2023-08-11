Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 1,384.6% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

WIA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,241. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $11.09.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.