Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WPRT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.13. 65,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 942,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 860,617 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,582,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 327,021 shares in the last quarter.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

