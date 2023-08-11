Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $23.29 on Monday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 112.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xencor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Xencor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Xencor by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 27,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

