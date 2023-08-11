YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

YETI traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,766. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 88.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

