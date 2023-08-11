Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

SITE Centers Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Insider Activity at SITE Centers

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 826.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 7.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 83.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 61.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 245,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 92,998 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.