Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for AGNC Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for AGNC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

AGNC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.23.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -553.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

