3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

3M Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.