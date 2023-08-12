42-coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, 42-coin has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for about $38,257.17 or 1.29997891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $156.12 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00283393 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013498 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021009 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.
42-coin Profile
42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.
