A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 381.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ASCB opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. A SPAC II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Get A SPAC II Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASCB. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC lifted its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 1,146.4% during the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 934,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 859,800 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 887,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 952,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 640,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,239,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.