Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

ACRS opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $581.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 337.90%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,922.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 1,888,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,012,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,506,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,360,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 875,109 shares during the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

