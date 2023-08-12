Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $508.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $497.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.89. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $552.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

