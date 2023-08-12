Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.45) price objective on the stock.

ADT1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.93) target price on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.93) target price on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

LON ADT1 opened at GBX 191.20 ($2.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 23.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.71. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 113.80 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 217 ($2.77). The company has a market capitalization of £531.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1,365.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

