Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.45) price objective on the stock.
ADT1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.93) target price on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.
