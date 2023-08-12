Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Robert M. Klein Sells 8,275 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $1,076,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,566,437.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $98.15.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems's revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $2,686,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,969 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

