Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Down 35.1% in July

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 927,700 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the July 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Aegon Stock Performance
AEG remained flat at $5.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 960,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 3,154.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Aegon by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.
