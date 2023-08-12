Alaska Permanent Capital Management Invests $12.77 Million in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 335,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,768,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 187.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

BATS:CALF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.34. 477,194 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

