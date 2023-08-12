Alaska Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day moving average is $184.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

