Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Announces Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance
NYSE AQN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.48. 5,991,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,872. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.16%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQN. TD Securities boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.
