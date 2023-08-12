Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Issues Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03), Zacks reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$8.70 and a 12 month high of C$18.79.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -633.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AQN

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.