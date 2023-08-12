Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Algorand has a total market cap of $903.86 million and $28.81 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00041918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028628 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,812,955,532 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

