Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Director Sells $209,520.00 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ALGT opened at $104.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 675.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.09.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

