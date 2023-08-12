Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

Loop Capital cut shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

AYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alteryx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.58.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 602,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 214,361 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $816,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,123,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

