Amaze World (AMZE) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $48.18 million and $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amaze World has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

