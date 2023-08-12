American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the July 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMNB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $458.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.