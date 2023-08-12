American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the July 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares
American National Bankshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $458.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62.
American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.
About American National Bankshares
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
