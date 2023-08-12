Analysts Set Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) PT at C$48.13

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.13.

Separately, HSBC raised Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SOTDY

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Announces Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS SOTDY opened at C$13.80 on Monday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of C$13.80 and a 12 month high of C$13.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.3191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various outdoor advertising media services, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.