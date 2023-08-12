Analyzing Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Moxian (BVI)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 1.31 -$240.24 million N/A N/A Moxian (BVI) $160,000.00 302.26 -$22.55 million N/A N/A

Moxian (BVI) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 1 4 2 0 2.14 Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Argo Blockchain and Moxian (BVI), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 319.58%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Moxian (BVI).

Volatility & Risk

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Moxian (BVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

