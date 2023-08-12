Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $60.99 Million (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,079.38 or 0.07074269 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $60.99 million and approximately $29,675.40 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

