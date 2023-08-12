Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of APGE opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nimish P. Shah purchased 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

