AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.43. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $126.99.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AptarGroup

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $174,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $174,432.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,360 shares of company stock worth $2,722,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.