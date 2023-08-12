Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APTO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $50.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 39,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

