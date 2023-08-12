Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 52,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,656,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,815. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.81. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

