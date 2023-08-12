AR Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 46,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

