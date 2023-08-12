AR Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

AR Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 115,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

