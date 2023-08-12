Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,391 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,428,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,977,884. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

