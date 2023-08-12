Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Ark has a total market cap of $51.33 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000998 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001911 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002882 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,887,524 coins and its circulating supply is 174,887,408 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

