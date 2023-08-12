ASD (ASD) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. ASD has a market capitalization of $29.54 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00020368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013914 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,446.42 or 1.00027014 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04368831 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,494,172.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.