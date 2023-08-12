Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Shares of AINC stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

