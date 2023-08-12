Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $203.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $215.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

