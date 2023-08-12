Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. Atento has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Featured Articles

