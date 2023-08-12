Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 192,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,593. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Athira Pharma

In other Athira Pharma news, insider Andrew Gengos bought 20,012 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $56,433.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,433.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 80,012 shares of company stock worth $242,884. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $26,964,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

