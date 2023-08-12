Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSMFree Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Piper Sandler raised Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,395,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after buying an additional 255,319 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

