Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Piper Sandler raised Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.92.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,395,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after buying an additional 255,319 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

