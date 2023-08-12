B. Riley Lowers Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $95.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.01% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Piedmont Lithium’s FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLL. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

